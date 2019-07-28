UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Further Jumps To 542,200 Cusecs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:20 PM

Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 542,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to monsoon season and on Sunday it stood at 542,200 cusecs against outflow of 373,900 cusecs.

According to date release by Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 308,100 cusecs against outflow of 177,600 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1522.75 feet, which was 136.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.75 feet, which was 144.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 242,200, 236,900 and 106,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 90,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 69,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies disc ..

22 minutes ago

Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in ..

36 minutes ago

Aldar awards contracts worth AED1 billion for Alre ..

36 minutes ago

DIFC mission to India drives mutual collaboration

37 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi rolls out hospitality workshop serie ..

52 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.