Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 542,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to monsoon season and on Sunday it stood at 542,200 cusecs against outflow of 373,900 cusecs.

According to date release by Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 308,100 cusecs against outflow of 177,600 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1522.75 feet, which was 136.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.75 feet, which was 144.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 242,200, 236,900 and 106,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 90,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 69,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.