Water Inflow In Major Rivers Further Jumps To 600,300 Cusecs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 600,300 cusecs

Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to monsoon season and on Friday it stood at 600,300 cusecs against outflow of 483,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to monsoon season and on Friday it stood at 600,300 cusecs against outflow of 483,000 cusecs.

According to date release by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 323,900 cusecs against outflow of 268,600 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1534.00 feet, which was 150.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1192.

70 feet, which was 152.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 72,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 323,300, 307,900 and 122,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 77,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 102,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage capacity stood at 9.078 million acre feet.

