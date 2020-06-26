UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Further Jumps To 409,300 Cusecs

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 409,300 cusecs

Water inflow in major rivers has further jumped to 409,300 cusecs from 380,000 cusecs due to melting of snow and rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has further jumped to 409,300 cusecs from 380,000 cusecs due to melting of snow and rainy season.

According to River System Authority (IRSA) the water inflow was recorded as 409,300 cusecs against outflow of 316,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 183,700 cusecs against outflow of 115,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.72 feet, which was 66.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 49,600 cusecs against outflow of 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1212.80 feet, which was 172.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 93,900 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 51,000 cusecs.

The Kabul River is still running in flood at Nowshera.

The release of water at Kalabagh,Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 192,500, 178,500 and 54,600 cusecs respectively. The total water storage stood at 6.637 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Snow Flood Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Strata

14 minutes ago

Over Half of Russians Do Not Think George Floyd Pr ..

19 seconds ago

Poll Shows 59% Russian Citizens Have Confidence in ..

21 seconds ago

Urals Trades in Northwest Europe at Premium of $2. ..

23 seconds ago

AC inspects petrol pumps

24 seconds ago

Kremlin on Japan's Claims: Russia Has Right to Con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.