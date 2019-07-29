UrduPoint.com
Water Inflow In Major Rivers Further Surges To 600,900 Cusecs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:26 PM

Water inflow in major rivers further surges to 600,900 cusecs

Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to monsoon season and on Monday it jumped to 600,900 cusecs from 542,200 cusecs against outflow of 474,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to monsoon season and on Monday it jumped to 600,900 cusecs from 542,200 cusecs against outflow of 474,800 cusecs.

According to date release by Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 309,400 cusecs against outflow of 229,500 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.75 feet, which was 139.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.

40 feet, which was 146.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 274,400, 236,600 and 120,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 98,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 111,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 8.258 million acre feet.

