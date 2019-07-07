UrduPoint.com
Water Inflow In Major Rivers Increases To 456,100 Cusecs

2019-07-07

Water inflow in major rivers increases to 456,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has witnessed sharp increase due to shooting up mercury level and on Sunday it stood at 456,100 cusecs against outflow of 359,100 cusecs.

According to date release by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 219,900 cusecs against outflow of 166,700 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1421.51 feet, which was 35.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.10 feet, which was 105.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 63,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 230,400, 187,800 and 51,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 95,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 45,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

