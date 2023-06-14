UrduPoint.com

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jump To 295,700 Cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly increased due to the surge in temperature and Wednesday it stood at 295,700 cusecs against the outflow of 226,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in the River Indus at Tarbela has jumped to 129,200 cusecs against the outflow of 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1441.82 feet and was 43.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in River Jhelum at Mangla dam was recorded as 57,900 cusecs against the outflow of 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1140.70 feet, which was 90.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

Water inflow in the River Kabul touched 66,000 cusecs at Nowshera and 23,600 cusecs in River Chenab at Marala.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 101,000, 99,300, 58,700 and 22,600 cusecs, respectively.

