Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jump To 552,000 Cusecs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all dams has significantly increased owing to rainy spell and on Thursday it stood at 552,1000 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in River Indus at Tarbela dam was recorded as 276,900 cusecs.

Water inflow in River Kabul at Nowshera has surged to 137,200 cusecs while it was recorded as 70,400 cusecs in River Jhelum at Mangla dam.,Both Tarbela and Mangla dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 456,200, 342,000 and 284,800 cusecs respectively.

