UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 137,000 Cusecs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 137,000 cusecs

Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved owing to the recent rainy spell and on Monday it stood at 137,200 cusecs against outflow of 70,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved owing to the recent rainy spell and on Monday it stood at 137,200 cusecs against outflow of 70,700 cusecs.

According to data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in Kabul River Nowshera was recorded as 28,300 cusecs while in River Chenab at Marala it was recorded as 23,500 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in River Jhelum was recorded as 51,500 cusecs against outflow of 15,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.

98 feet, which was 55.98 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.80 feet, which was 128.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47,100, 37,700 and 9,000 cusecs respectively.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum All

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz says PTI’s govt is a curse

2 seconds ago

UAE, Uganda discuss enhancing cooperation

1 minute ago

Ashraf Ghani Sworn in as Afghan President - Report ..

1 second ago

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan ..

2 seconds ago

US Consul General in Karachi visits Central Deposi ..

13 minutes ago

ACM-IT takes oath, vows to protect wildlife

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.