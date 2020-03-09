Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 137,000 cusecs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved owing to the recent rainy spell and on Monday it stood at 137,200 cusecs against outflow of 70,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved owing to the recent rainy spell and on Monday it stood at 137,200 cusecs against outflow of 70,700 cusecs.

According to data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in Kabul River Nowshera was recorded as 28,300 cusecs while in River Chenab at Marala it was recorded as 23,500 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in River Jhelum was recorded as 51,500 cusecs against outflow of 15,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.

98 feet, which was 55.98 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.80 feet, which was 128.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47,100, 37,700 and 9,000 cusecs respectively.