Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 183,000 Cusecs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 183,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers witnessed significant increase owing to the recent rainy spell and on Thursday it jumped at 183,000 cusecs against outflow of 109,800 cusecs.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) data, water inflow in the Indus at Tarbela Dam was recorded as 36,000 cusecs against outflow of 5,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in the River Jehlum at Mangla dam was recorded 64,300 cusecs against outflow of 22,000 cusecs.

The inflow in River Kabul at Nowshera was recorded as 55,100 cusecs while at Marala it was stood at 27,700 cusces.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1415.47 feet, which was 31.47 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Similarly, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1105.30 feet, which was 65.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,400, 22,900 and 7,600 cusecs respectively.

