Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 199,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged owing to the rainy spell and on Sunday it stood at 199,900 cusecs against outflow of 171,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 55,900 cusecs against outflow of 60,000 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.78 feet, which was 93.78 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 61,000 cusecs against outflow of 28,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1208.20 feet, which was 168.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 54,300 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 16,000 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 107,400, 67,700 and 16,900 cusecs respectively.