UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 199,900 Cusecs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:00 PM

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 199,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged owing to the rainy spell and on Sunday it stood at 199,900 cusecs against outflow of 171,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 55,900 cusecs against outflow of 60,000 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.78 feet, which was 93.78 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 61,000 cusecs against outflow of 28,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1208.20 feet, which was 168.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 54,300 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 16,000 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 107,400, 67,700 and 16,900 cusecs respectively.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

ERC Ramadan Mir campaign supports 100,000 Yemenis

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.