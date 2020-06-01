Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 271,700 cusecs

Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged owing to the rainy spell besides shooting up mercury level and on Monday it stood at 271,700 cusecs against outflow of 280,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged owing to the rainy spell besides shooting up mercury level and on Monday it stood at 271,700 cusecs against outflow of 280,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 105,000 cusecs against outflow of 108,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.36 feet, which was 59.36 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 57,700 cusecs against outflow of 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1211.60 feet, which was 171.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 70,900 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 11,000 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,500, 118,200 and 39,400 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage in reservoirs stood at 6.230 million acre feet.