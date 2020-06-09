UrduPoint.com
Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 299,200 Cusecs

Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

Water inflow in major rivers has significantly increased owing to shooting up mercury level and on Tuesday it stood at 299,200 cusecs against outflow of 274,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has significantly increased owing to shooting up mercury level and on Tuesday it stood at 299,200 cusecs against outflow of 274,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 126,900 cusecs against outflow of 110,000 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.90 feet, which was 56.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 58,300 cusecs against outflow of 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1207.90 feet, which was 167.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 71,800 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it stood at 14,500 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 172,800, 140,600 and 69,300 cusecs respectively. The total water storage in reservoirs stood at 5.941 million acre feet.

