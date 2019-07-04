UrduPoint.com
Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 345,700 Cusecs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 345,700 cusecs

Water inflow in major rivers on Thursday jumps to 345,700 cusecs against outflow of 310,600 cusecs due shooting up mercury level and melting of snow in the catchment areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in major rivers on Thursday jumps to 345,700 cusecs against outflow of 310,600 cusecs due shooting up mercury level and melting of snow in the catchment areas.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 156,200 cusecs against outflow of 134,500 cusecs.

Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 53,400 cusecs against outflow of 40,000 cusecs.

Similarly, Kabul River at Warsak is flowing in medium while at Nowshera in low flood with 63,500 cusecs.

.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.31 feet, which was 22.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1138.15 feet, which was 98.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156,200, 152,900 and 40,500 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 1.758 million acre feet (MAF).

