UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 380,300 Cusecs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:58 PM

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 380,300 cusecs

Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged due to shooting up mercury level and on Thursday it stood at 380,300 cusecs against outflow of 329,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged due to shooting up mercury level and on Thursday it stood at 380,300 cusecs against outflow of 329,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 155,100 cusecs against outflow of 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.95 feet, which was 62.95 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 56,100 cusecs against outflow of 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1212.10 feet, which was 172.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 94,000 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 44,400 cusecs. The Kabul River is experiencing flood like situation.

The release of water at Kalabagh,Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 211,900, 178,500 and 54,600 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 6.409 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Flood Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 4, a popular smartphone now at anamazi ..

54 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan , judges condole demise ..

1 minute ago

‘Google For Startups’ Launches Accelerator Pro ..

1 hour ago

Russia Registers 7,113 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Isolation wards shipped from Shanghai, Suzhou to P ..

1 minute ago

Oz tech titans to build world's tallest 'hybrid ti ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.