Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 380,300 cusecs

Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged due to shooting up mercury level and on Thursday it stood at 380,300 cusecs against outflow of 329,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has significantly surged due to shooting up mercury level and on Thursday it stood at 380,300 cusecs against outflow of 329,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 155,100 cusecs against outflow of 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.95 feet, which was 62.95 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla dam was witnessed as 56,100 cusecs against outflow of 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1212.10 feet, which was 172.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 94,000 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala it was 44,400 cusecs. The Kabul River is experiencing flood like situation.

The release of water at Kalabagh,Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 211,900, 178,500 and 54,600 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 6.409 million acre feet.