Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 415,400 Cusecs

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

Water inflow in major rivers on Friday further jumped to 415,400 cusecs from 345,700 cusecs due shooting up mercury level and melting of snow in the catchment areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in major rivers on Friday further jumped to 415,400 cusecs from 345,700 cusecs due shooting up mercury level and melting of snow in the catchment areas.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 190,500 cusecs against outflow of 163,600 cusecs.

Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 59,800 cusecs against outflow of 30,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in the Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 81,400 cusecs and 53,000 cusecs at Marala.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.45 feet, which was 26.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1140.65 feet, which was 100.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 214,900, 152,800 and 46,300 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 1.864 million acre feet (MAF).

