Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 505,800 Cusecs

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly increased due to shooting up of mercury and torrential rains as on Monday it stood at 505,800 cusecs against outflow of 310,400 cusces.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in the River Indus at Tarbela has increased to 269,000 cusecs against outflow of 135,900 cusecs.The water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1481.22 feet and was 83.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 269,000 cusecs and 135,900 cusecs respectively.

The water inflow in River Jhelum at Mangla dam has surged to 72,300 cusecs against outflow of 10,000 cusecs.The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1166.70 feet, which was 116.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in River Kabul at Nowshera has jumped to 74,300 cusecs and in River Chenab at Marala, it was recorded as 65,800 cusecs.

The water inflow at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,300, 186,700, 115,200 and 76,500 cusecs respectively.

