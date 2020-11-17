Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 61,700 cusecs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved owing to rainy spell in the country and on Tuesday it stood at 61,700 cusecs against outflow of 107,500 cusecs.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) data, water inflow in River Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 33,400 cusecs against outflow of 55,000 cusces.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1504.92 feet, which was 116.92 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla was recorded as 13,800 cusecs against outflow of 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1192.25 feet, which was 152.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 85,500, 53,400 and 9,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.