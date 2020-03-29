UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Inflow In Major Rivers Surges To 223,000 Cusecs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Water inflow in major rivers surges to 223,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly surged owing to rainy spell and on Sunday it stood at 223,000 cusecs against total outflow of 115,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 39,300 cusecs against outflow of 5,000 cusecs. The dam level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.61 feet, which was 75.61 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, the water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla was recorded as 84,100 cusecs against outflow of 10,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1181.70 feet, which was 141.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

Water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 33,000 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala was recorded as 66,900 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 60,300, 23,100 and 33,800 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage in all reservoirs stood at 5.099 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

21 minutes ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

51 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

3 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.