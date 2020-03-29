Water inflow in major rivers surges to 223,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly surged owing to rainy spell and on Sunday it stood at 223,000 cusecs against total outflow of 115,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela was recorded as 39,300 cusecs against outflow of 5,000 cusecs. The dam level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.61 feet, which was 75.61 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, the water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla was recorded as 84,100 cusecs against outflow of 10,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1181.70 feet, which was 141.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

Water inflow in Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 33,000 cusecs while in Chenab River at Marala was recorded as 66,900 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 60,300, 23,100 and 33,800 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage in all reservoirs stood at 5.099 million acre feet.