Water Inflow In Rivers Jumps To 252,600 Cusecs

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers further jumped to 252,600 cusecs from 229,100 cusecs on Tuesday due to shooting up of mercury in northern areas.

The Spokesman said, a meeting held here with the Chairman IRSA Rao Irshad Ali in the chair to review water situation in the dams and rivers.

It was noted that the water inflow further enhanced to 23,500 cusecs. The Authority has increased water discharge from Tarbela dam to 100, 000 cusecs from 90,000 cusecs while from Chashma to 110,000 cusecs from 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water shortage for Punjab and Sindh has further reduced to 13 per cent from 18 per cent, the Spokesman said.

Meanwhile, IRSA has further increased water releases to both Punjab and Sindh provinces owing to improved inflow in the rivers and dams.

The share of Punjab was enhanced to 107,000 cusces from 101,000 cusecs while Sindh to 115,000 cusecs to 109,000 cusces.

The Spokesman said the authority took briefing at Met Office about the water situation and temperature in the upper parts of the country.

The briefing was given by Director General Met Office, the Spokesman said.

He said that as per Met Office, temperature situation in the upper areas of the country would remain stable in next 7-10 day. It was also predicted that water inflow would continue to increase during the said period.

