Water inflow in rivers jumps to 417,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved owing to monsoon spell and on Tuesday it jumped to 417,900 cusecs.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela has surged to 211,700 cusecs against outflow of 155,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.13 feet, which was 61.13 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in river Chenab at Marala has jumped to 74,700 cusecs from 36,300 cusecs while in Kabul River at Nowshera, inflow was recoded as 47,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1158.75 feet, which was 120.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,800 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The inflow of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,800, 171,900 and 77,700 cusecs respectively.