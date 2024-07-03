Open Menu

Water Inflow In Rivers Jumps To 487,600 Cusecs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly increased due to surging mercury level in northern areas and on Wednesday it stood at 487,600 cusecs against outflow of 326,400 cusecs.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela dam jumped to 264,700 cusecs against outflow of 130,000 cusecs. Water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1485.35 feet and was 87.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the river Jhelum at Mangla dam touched 51,500 cusecs against outflow of 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.25 feet, which was 138.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

Moreover, water inflow at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 201,700, 195,400, 138,300 and 71,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, water inflow in River Kabul at Nowshera stood at 89,400 cusecs while in River Chenab at Marala 82,000 cusecs.

