Water Inflow In Rivers Surges Due To Heavy Rains

Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers has surged significantly owing to recently heavy rainy spell and it was recorded as 649,200 cusecs against outflow of 528,200 cusecs on Friday.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in River Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 233,600 cusecs against outflow of 204,400 cusecs.

Water inflow at River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 149,400 cusecs against outflow of 57,600 cusecs.

Both Tarbela and Mangla dams have already attained their maximum conservation levels of 1550 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

