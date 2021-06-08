UrduPoint.com
Water Inflows Jumps To 335,600 Cusecs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Water inflow in major rivers has further surged to 335,600 cusecs due to shooting up mercury level in the northern areas.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday, water inflow stood at 335,600 cusecs against outflow of 254,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1425.27 feet, which was 44.27 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 151,400 and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.45 feet, which was 79.45 feet higherthan its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 67,700 and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 126,100, 116,900 and 23,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 72,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

