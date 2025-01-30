Water Inundates Locality Due To Faulty Sewerage Pipeline
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Residents of Hamid Town are facing flooding after a newly-installed sewerage pipeline beneath the Lower Jhelum Canal began channeling water into the residential area.
According to details, the incident occurred on Thursday morning, just a day after the Irrigation Department released water into the canal following a temporary closure for the project. A 72-inch sewer pipe is being installed under the canal to provide a long-term solution to previous issues with the aging infrastructure. However, the new pipe appears to have malfunctioned, allowing canal water to flow into Hamid Town, a spokesman for the district administration said.
He said Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the site after receiving reports of the flooding. An emergency operation, overseen by SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza and Irrigation Department officials, is underway to stop the water ingress.
The authorities anticipate the operation would be completed within a few hours, the spokesman claimed.
The district administration mobilised all resources, including Rescue-1122, and established a relief camp and field hospital in Hamid Town. A revenue team, led by ADC(R) Fahad Mehmood, also visited the site. The staff were using suction machines to remove canal water from two affected streets.
The commissioner and deputy commissioner have instructed Public Health Engineering officials to accelerate the sewer pipe installation by implementing multiple work shifts. This is not the first time the area had experienced flooding due to issues with the sewer infrastructure under the Lower Jhelum Canal. A previous rupture a few months ago led to temporary repairs.
The current project aims to replace the old pipeline with a new 72-inch line running from Sillanwali disposal to the FS drain to provide a permanent fix, the DC said.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Corruption KP recovers Rs. 5.475m from contractor5 minutes ago
-
Water inundates locality due to faulty sewerage pipeline5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover BHU’s ultrasound machine5 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host national conference on Revitalizing AJK’s SDG-2030 Roadmap5 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal directs for ensuring quality medical services15 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Avenue Interchange flyover to be completed by 2nd week of Feb: Mohsin Naqvi15 minutes ago
-
Jawad Tariq assumes charge as DIG Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses PLI complaints, distributed cheques15 minutes ago
-
PFA discards subpar food items in Vehari15 minutes ago
-
Bunkers' demolition continues in Parachinar, four more destroyed25 minutes ago
-
Study finds buckwheat-containing bread beneficial for cardio-metabolic health25 minutes ago
-
CAYA Secretariat inaugurated in Islamabad, marking a new era for youth advocacy25 minutes ago