Water inundates locality due to faulty sewerage pipeline

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Residents of Hamid Town are facing flooding after a newly-installed sewerage pipeline beneath the Lower Jhelum Canal began channeling water into the residential area.

According to details, the incident occurred on Thursday morning, just a day after the Irrigation Department released water into the canal following a temporary closure for the project. A 72-inch sewer pipe is being installed under the canal to provide a long-term solution to previous issues with the aging infrastructure. However, the new pipe appears to have malfunctioned, allowing canal water to flow into Hamid Town, a spokesman for the district administration said.

He said Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the site after receiving reports of the flooding. An emergency operation, overseen by SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza and Irrigation Department officials, is underway to stop the water ingress.

The authorities anticipate the operation would be completed within a few hours, the spokesman claimed.

The district administration mobilised all resources, including Rescue-1122, and established a relief camp and field hospital in Hamid Town. A revenue team, led by ADC(R) Fahad Mehmood, also visited the site. The staff were using suction machines to remove canal water from two affected streets.

The commissioner and deputy commissioner have instructed Public Health Engineering officials to accelerate the sewer pipe installation by implementing multiple work shifts. This is not the first time the area had experienced flooding due to issues with the sewer infrastructure under the Lower Jhelum Canal. A previous rupture a few months ago led to temporary repairs.

The current project aims to replace the old pipeline with a new 72-inch line running from Sillanwali disposal to the FS drain to provide a permanent fix, the DC said.