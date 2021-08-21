Water issues in Kohat City to be resolved on priority, says MNA Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi held a meeting with Kohat Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, senior leaders of PTI Kohat including WSSC Officers to resolve water storage issues of Kohat City on priority basis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) ::Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi held a meeting with Kohat Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, senior leaders of PTI Kohat including WSSC Officers to resolve water storage issues of Kohat City on priority basis.

Water issues in Kohat City, KDA and adjoining areas remained the main agenda of the meeting wherein MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi issued orders for early installation of water supply schemes in Varshand and Khushal Garh.

In the first phase, WSSC will shift 34 water wells to solarization so that water supply is not affected due to load shedding or power outages.

He was briefed about ongoing development projects in Constituency PK-80 Mohalla Awan, Dhok Sarwar Chorlaki, Dhoda Road, Aminabad Road, Shadi Khel to Kamal Khel, Bili Ting to Kot, Kundar to Parshi, Constituency PK-81 to Khaddar Khel Road, Sodal Road, Surgal Road Shahpur Road, Mandori Road.

A detailed briefing was also given to him on the FG school Chakrakot underpass in PK-82 constituency and underpass in front of KDA Gate No. 2.