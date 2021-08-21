UrduPoint.com

Water Issues In Kohat City To Be Resolved On Priority, Says MNA Shehryar Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Water issues in Kohat City to be resolved on priority, says MNA Shehryar Afridi

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi held a meeting with Kohat Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, senior leaders of PTI Kohat including WSSC Officers to resolve water storage issues of Kohat City on priority basis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) ::Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi held a meeting with Kohat Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, senior leaders of PTI Kohat including WSSC Officers to resolve water storage issues of Kohat City on priority basis.

Water issues in Kohat City, KDA and adjoining areas remained the main agenda of the meeting wherein MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi issued orders for early installation of water supply schemes in Varshand and Khushal Garh.

In the first phase, WSSC will shift 34 water wells to solarization so that water supply is not affected due to load shedding or power outages.

He was briefed about ongoing development projects in Constituency PK-80 Mohalla Awan, Dhok Sarwar Chorlaki, Dhoda Road, Aminabad Road, Shadi Khel to Kamal Khel, Bili Ting to Kot, Kundar to Parshi, Constituency PK-81 to Khaddar Khel Road, Sodal Road, Surgal Road Shahpur Road, Mandori Road.

A detailed briefing was also given to him on the FG school Chakrakot underpass in PK-82 constituency and underpass in front of KDA Gate No. 2.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Marriage Road Kohat Shahpur Afridi PK-80 PK-81 PK-82

Recent Stories

Pakistan facilitating for evacuation of foreigners ..

Pakistan facilitating for evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Advanced Lab organizes one-day free medical camp f ..

Advanced Lab organizes one-day free medical camp for journalists

2 minutes ago
 Armed dacoits loot Rs 15mln from cattle brokers at ..

Armed dacoits loot Rs 15mln from cattle brokers at gun point

2 minutes ago
 Operations of KP Food Safety Authority continue

Operations of KP Food Safety Authority continue

2 minutes ago
 203 Corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's ..

203 Corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's LRH, KTH

14 minutes ago
 PhD degree holder seeks shelter in Panagah

PhD degree holder seeks shelter in Panagah

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.