Water Level At Kotri Barrage Rises To 171,133 Cusecs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:24 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The water level of the Indus River at the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has enhanced with the irrigation authorities recording 171,133 cusecs on Friday in the upstream and 125,668 in the downstream.
According to statistics shared by the Sindh Irrigation Department, the barrage's canal withdrawals were cumulatively recorded at 42,465 cusecs on Friday morning, a figure which has remained constant for over a week.
The New Fuleli canal drew 19,525 cusecs against its allocation of 11,110 cusecs and the Old Fuleli canal was being supplied 12,610 cusecs against its allocation of 9,770 cusecs.
Likewise, Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal, aka Karachi canal, was receiving 7,650 cusecs and Akram Canal 2,680 cusecs.
The allocation for the former was 7,180 cusecs and for the latter 3,340 cusecs.
