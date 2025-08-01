Open Menu

Water Level At Kotri Barrage Rises To 171,133 Cusecs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Water level at Kotri barrage rises to 171,133 cusecs

The water level of the Indus River at the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has enhanced with the irrigation authorities recording 171,133 cusecs on Friday in the upstream and 125,668 in the downstream

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The water level of the Indus River at the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has enhanced with the irrigation authorities recording 171,133 cusecs on Friday in the upstream and 125,668 in the downstream.

According to statistics shared by the Sindh Irrigation Department, the barrage's canal withdrawals were cumulatively recorded at 42,465 cusecs on Friday morning, a figure which has remained constant for over a week.

The New Fuleli canal drew 19,525 cusecs against its allocation of 11,110 cusecs and the Old Fuleli canal was being supplied 12,610 cusecs against its allocation of 9,770 cusecs.

Likewise, Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal, aka Karachi canal, was receiving 7,650 cusecs and Akram Canal 2,680 cusecs.

The allocation for the former was 7,180 cusecs and for the latter 3,340 cusecs.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

12 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in S ..

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai

27 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan