Water level at Mangla Dam reached close to its climax

Following recent torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir State, the water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level is swiftly getting close to its climax, the official sources told APP here Sunday.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1217.20 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.485 MAF. The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported 29300 cusecs with the outflows of 15000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Sunday as under.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 134300 cusecs and Outflows 133500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 24400 cusecs and Outflows 24400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 29100 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 50400 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 154500 cusecs and Outflows 146500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 162800 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 166700 cusecs and Outflows 152500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 77500 cusecs and Outflows 60900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 216800 cusecs and Outflows 183200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 239100 cusecs and Outflows 177000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 191700 cusecs and Outflows 152800 Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.211 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Sunday.