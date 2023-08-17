Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

Water level in the Mangla dam reached very much close to maximum level after only 0.25 feet of water was away of maximum 1242.00 feet of the water level in the reservoir on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) , Water level in the Mangla dam reached very much close to maximum level after only 0.25 feet of water was away of maximum 1242.00 feet of the water level in the reservoir on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1241.75 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet with live storage of 7.336 MAF.

Jhelum River to the reservoir at Mangla was reported 38700 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the reservoir, the sources added.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages were Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 221000 cusecs and Outflows 199600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 38900 cusecs and Outflows 38900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 157600 cusecs and Outflow 157600, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 28500 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 69200 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 268600 cusecs and Outflows 260600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 310400 cusecs and Outflows 243100 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 233000 cusecs and Outflows 214000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 214100 cusecs and Outflows 183200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 182100 cusecs and Outflows 127000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 173400 cusecs and Outflows 132900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 60100 cusecs and Outflow 46500 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 70500 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs.

The current situation of reservoirs (Level and Storage) were Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Thursday 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1241.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Thursday 336 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 649.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.278 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.