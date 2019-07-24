Water level at rivers near Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

The water level in River Chenab, River Tavi and River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot was recorded as 85094 cusecs, 3808 cusecs and 1405 cusecs, respectively on Wedneday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The water level in River Chenab, River Tavi and River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot was recorded as 85094 cusecs, 3808 cusecs and 1405 cusecs, respectively on Wedneday.

According to Irrigation department sources, the water level was souring up in the rivers due to the heavy rains in all their catchment areas.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had already issued flood warning regarding flood in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot.

According to the flood warning, there will be high flood in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot from July 25 to 27.

In Sialkot, the district administration had already put all the departments concerned on red alert.