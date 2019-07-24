UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Level At Rivers Near Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:36 PM

Water level at rivers near Sialkot

The water level in River Chenab, River Tavi and River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot was recorded as 85094 cusecs, 3808 cusecs and 1405 cusecs, respectively on Wedneday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The water level in River Chenab, River Tavi and River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot was recorded as 85094 cusecs, 3808 cusecs and 1405 cusecs, respectively on Wedneday.

According to Irrigation department sources, the water level was souring up in the rivers due to the heavy rains in all their catchment areas.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had already issued flood warning regarding flood in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot.

According to the flood warning, there will be high flood in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot from July 25 to 27.

In Sialkot, the district administration had already put all the departments concerned on red alert.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert Jammu Sialkot July All From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

52 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar arrests 27 encroa ..

26 seconds ago

Investing in Population Planning, key to achieve ..

27 seconds ago

ACM Mujahid visits Polish Armed Forces HQ

29 seconds ago

Queen Elizabeth II Accepts May's Resignation as UK ..

30 seconds ago

Experts find polio virus in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.