Water Level At Tarbaila Dam Declined To 1412.8 Feet

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Water level at Tarbaila Dam declined to 1412.8 feet

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbail Wednesday reduced to 1412.8 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 598 megawatts.

According to the Tarbail Dam officials, 9 power generation units of the dam have been shut down and only 610 megawatts of electricity was being produced while only 8 units of the dam are working with low capacity.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 126 feet and on Friday the water level of the dam was recorded 1412.8 feet.

Around 18500 cusecs feet water inflow was recorded while outflow also remained 27000 cusecs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusecs of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

