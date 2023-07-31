Open Menu

Water Level Constantly Rising At Kotri Barrage

Published July 31, 2023

The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 179,600 cusecs recorded on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 179,600 cusecs recorded on Monday.

According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by 10,729 cusecs in a span of 12 hours.

The authorities were releasing 142,500 cusecs in the barrage's downstream by Monday evening while the remaining water was being discharged in the barrage's 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.

The authorities expect that more than 300,000 cusecs water would reach the barrage in around one week.

