Water level constantly rising at Kotri barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 179,600 cusecs recorded on Monday.

According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by 10,729 cusecs in a span of 12 hours.

The authorities were releasing 142,500 cusecs in the barrage's downstream by Monday evening while the remaining water was being discharged in the barrage's 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.

The authorities expect that more than 300,000 cusecs water would reach the barrage in around one week.