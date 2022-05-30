Water level continues to decline in Tarbaila Dam Lake

The water level in Tarbaila Dam continued to decline as it was recorded at 1398 feet on Monday while 10 power generation units were producing electricity only 12 feet above the dead level

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The water level in Tarbaila Dam continued to decline as it was recorded at 1398 feet on Monday while 10 power generation units were producing electricity only 12 feet above the dead level.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level has started decreasing on daily basis.

"On Monday, the water inflow remained at 80100 cusec feet and outflow was recorded at 79300 cusec feet." They also informed that out of 17 power generation units, 10 were producing only 1098 megawatts of electricity while the remaining 7 units were shut down.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply irrigation water for some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.