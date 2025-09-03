Open Menu

Water Level Decreased In Ravi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Water level decreased in Ravi

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Flood Control Room on Wednesday recorded further decrease in water level in River Ravi.

The official sources said the water flow in the river decreased from 125,930 cusec to 117,655 cusec.

18275 cusec decrease had been recorded in the river during the last 6 hours, they added.

The sources said that the tehsil administration was busy in relief and rescue activities for the flood victims.

APP/mjm/378

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

12 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

12 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

12 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

12 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

12 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

13 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan