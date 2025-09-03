Water Level Decreased In Ravi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Flood Control Room on Wednesday recorded further decrease in water level in River Ravi.
The official sources said the water flow in the river decreased from 125,930 cusec to 117,655 cusec.
18275 cusec decrease had been recorded in the river during the last 6 hours, they added.
The sources said that the tehsil administration was busy in relief and rescue activities for the flood victims.
APP/mjm/378
