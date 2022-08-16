Water level decreases at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Water level decreased to 137,428 cusecs in the river Chenab at Head Marala here on Tuesday.

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre, the water level dropped to 137,428 cusecs upstream at Head Marala while the downstream flood water was 125,028 cusecs.

Meanwhile, water level dropped to 3,025 cusecs in Nullah Deg at Kingra while water level dropped to 12,098 cusecs in Nullah Aik at Ura.

The water level dropped to 1,708 cusecs in Nullah Palkhu while water level droppedto 265 cusecs in Nullah Bhed.