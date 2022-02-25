Water level droppage in rivers a wake up call for world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers in a two-day international conference on "Remote Sensing and Geo-Information Systems (GIS)" stated that droppage of water levels in rivers was a wake up call for the world.

Organized by the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, the main objective of the conference was to highlight the usefulness of Remote Sensing and GIS in livestock and health sciences for the first time in Pakistan.

Guest Speaker Dr. Michael Spiceyberdswald from University of Germany said that the situation of glaciers in northern part of Pakistan were changing adding that shortage of water could be identified through remote sensing. He also said that livestock production could be further improved through remote sensing.

Nigerian scientist Tharoor M. Salem informed,'' water levels near rivers are going down over time, which is a wake-up call for the world, but the GIS system has made it possible to solve problems.'' He also said that water scarcity could have a negative impact on agriculture and livestock.

All of these factors contribute to global warming.

The conference was presided over by the Dean of the University Prof. Dr. Asif Ali.

He informed that remote sensing was an advanced technology which could be used to identify and predict various factors using less labour and added that the GIS can detect the changing amount of water in lakes and ponds and it would have a positive impact on agriculture and livestock production as a whole.

In the end of the conference, Coordinator Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr. Asif Raza thanked all the national and international participants and said that for the first time in Pakistan (GIS) system and remote sensing would be used and it would be used on livestock and agriculture. There would be positive effects. Delegates from 20 countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Bangladesh, India and other participated in the conference.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the conference.