UrduPoint.com

Water Level Droppage In Rivers A Wake Up Call For World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Water level droppage in rivers a wake up call for world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers in a two-day international conference on "Remote Sensing and Geo-Information Systems (GIS)" stated that droppage of water levels in rivers was a wake up call for the world.

Organized by the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, the main objective of the conference was to highlight the usefulness of Remote Sensing and GIS in livestock and health sciences for the first time in Pakistan.

Guest Speaker Dr. Michael Spiceyberdswald from University of Germany said that the situation of glaciers in northern part of Pakistan were changing adding that shortage of water could be identified through remote sensing. He also said that livestock production could be further improved through remote sensing.

Nigerian scientist Tharoor M. Salem informed,'' water levels near rivers are going down over time, which is a wake-up call for the world, but the GIS system has made it possible to solve problems.'' He also said that water scarcity could have a negative impact on agriculture and livestock.

All of these factors contribute to global warming.

The conference was presided over by the Dean of the University Prof. Dr. Asif Ali.

He informed that remote sensing was an advanced technology which could be used to identify and predict various factors using less labour and added that the GIS can detect the changing amount of water in lakes and ponds and it would have a positive impact on agriculture and livestock production as a whole.

In the end of the conference, Coordinator Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr. Asif Raza thanked all the national and international participants and said that for the first time in Pakistan (GIS) system and remote sensing would be used and it would be used on livestock and agriculture. There would be positive effects. Delegates from 20 countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Bangladesh, India and other participated in the conference.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Shortage World Technology Bangladesh Water Agriculture Germany Salem Spain Italy All From Labour

Recent Stories

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

50 minutes ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

2 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

2 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

2 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

2 hours ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>