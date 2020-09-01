Water level dropping in Chenab

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Tuesday that floodwater level was dropping in Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers and seasonal nullahs Aik, Dek,Palkhu and Bhed in the district due to less rains during the last few days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Tuesday that floodwater level was dropping in Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers and seasonal nullahs Aik, Dek,Palkhu and Bhed in the district due to less rains during the last few days.

He said that the flood situation was totally under control in the Sialkot district, and the district administration was continuously monitoring the situation here.