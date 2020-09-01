UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Level Dropping In Chenab

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:22 PM

Water level dropping in Chenab

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Tuesday that floodwater level was dropping in Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers and seasonal nullahs Aik, Dek,Palkhu and Bhed in the district due to less rains during the last few days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Tuesday that floodwater level was dropping in Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers and seasonal nullahs Aik, Dek,Palkhu and Bhed in the district due to less rains during the last few days.

He said that the flood situation was totally under control in the Sialkot district, and the district administration was continuously monitoring the situation here.

Related Topics

Flood Jammu Nasir Sialkot Rains

Recent Stories

Fawad Chudhary says Nawaz Sharif is fit

18 minutes ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 266 points to close at 41 ..

53 seconds ago

Classes in Mansehra Model School to start from Oct ..

55 seconds ago

IHC directs Nawaz Sharif to surrender till Sept 10 ..

3 minutes ago

GMIS performing key role in facing coronavirus: UN ..

23 minutes ago

Montenegro to Retain Policy on NATO After Oppositi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.