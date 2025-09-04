Water level expected to start receding in Chenab within next 12 hours, says DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A high flood situation developed in Multan as the Chenab river flows at its top level and water level is expected to start receding within next 12 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu paid visit to Sher Shah flood embankment at Chenab river to assess the ongoing flood situation.

Irrigation department officials and heads of concerned departments gave briefing to DC on flood situation.

DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that both upstream and downstream flood flows in the Chenab were currently running at full capacity, marking a critical point in the flood cycle.

However, officials expect the water level to start receding within the next 12 hours.

He said that they had not decided to breach as the water level has not yet reached at dangerous level. He however, maintained that they could go for breaching if water level crossed the critical level by tonight. He said that the teams were deployed at every inch for reporting in order to save urban settlements.

He further informed that the flood wave would cross the Chenab river tonight and the water level would come on its control level within 24 hours.