Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: Tareen

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Chief Engineer Irrigation Quetta Division Engineer Bashiruddin Tareen Friday said that the water level in the dams had risen due to the recent rains in city which would raise the underground water level.

He said that all the dams in the vicinity of Quetta were safe as water was being discharged through spillways due to the filling of some dams .

"No person shall be allowed to encroach on the drains of the Irrigation Department, legal action will be taken against those involved in the encroachment," he said.

He expressed these views while inspecting dams on the special instructions of Chief Secretary Balochistan and Secretary Irrigation.

On this occasion, Superintending Engineering Quetta Circle Qurban Jatoi, Executive Engineer Irrigation Quetta Division Engineer Nadeem Ahmed Dehwar, SDO Mohsin Mirza, SDO Munwar Khan and SDO Khurshid Ahmed Bangulzai were also with him.

Engineer Nadeem Ahmad Dehwar gave a detailed briefing to the chief engineer about dams.

At present, 2 thousand acre feet of water has been stored in Spin-kariz Dam , similarly, some dams have the capacity to store 650 acre feet of water, which is full when the dam is full, while Sira Ghargai Dam has the capacity to store 450 acre feet of water, this dam is also full, he said.

He said that water was being discharged from Kuch Dam and Sira Ghargai Dam through spillways.

Speaking on this occasion, Engineer Bashiruddin Tareen said that the engineers of the Irrigation Department were personally monitoring the dams being constructed in Quetta and other areas of the province.

"There is no room for any kind of lapse in the construction of dams," he said.

He said that after the recent rains, the water in the dams in the vicinity of Quetta city had increased, adding there was no risk of any dams breaking.

Some miscreants wanted to create panic among the people by spreading false and fabricated rumours, he said.

He said that people should not listen to false rumours, all the dams were safe.

He appreciated efforts of Executive Engineer Irrigation Quetta Division Nadeem Ahmad Dehwar and their teams for their excellent performance and directed to ensure continuous monitoring of dams.

He ordered the staff to take legal action against the encroachers of the irrigation canals in order to avoid any possible loss of life and property.

Engineer Bashiruddin Tareen said that some dams and Sira Ghargai Dam were being filled with water, so water was being discharged through spillways, but the dams were completely safe, people should not be afraid of water being discharged through spillways.

He said that the Hanna Flood Irrigation Scheme was completed in December 2023, after which the flood water coming in Hanna was diverted to Hanna Lake in a better way.

Due to which the water level in Hanna Lake is rising, which will not only help in the promotion of tourism but also provide employment opportunities to the people of the area, he said.

He said that once again boating to be started in the lake and the tourists would enjoy the boating.

