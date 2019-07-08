UrduPoint.com
Water Level In Glacial-flood Hit Areas Of Chitral Receding: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

Mon 08th July 2019

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday said water level in glacial-flood affected areas of Chitral had started receding gradually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday said water level in glacial-flood affected areas of Chitral had started receding gradually.

The authority had provided medicines, nonfood items and sent doctors for rehabilitation and support of the glacial lake outburst flooding affected in Golen area of Chitral. However, the local people had been moved to safer places, said a NDMA official talking to APP.

The relief items had been sent through MI-17 helicopter of the Army Aviation for the restoration and assistance of the massive glacier burst victims who were stuck due to deluge resulting communication disruption, he said.

He added that the relief goods were dispatched on the request of Chitral district administration whereas NDMA was in frequent contact with the local and provincial authorities.

He further said that all possible support had been extended for the swift rehabilitation and early return of the local community by NDMA.

To a question, he said, "The affected area is remote and not easy to access vicinity through road therefore, it is difficult to clearly figure out the situation whereas the efforts are underway to reveal the facts."/395

