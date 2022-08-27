Water level in Kabul river at Warsak continuously rising

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The water level in the Kabul river at Warsak is continuously rising on Saturday morning, said Spokesman of Deputy Commissioner Office.

All institutions under the supervision of administrative officers are present in the riverside areas and evacuation of the people from the riverside is being ensured.

The district administration has set up four relief camps in nearby protected areas where 140 families have been shifted so far.

Food has also been arranged for the affected people in these camps. Residents on the edge are advised to evacuate as soon as possible.