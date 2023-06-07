Water level in Mangla Dam constantly rises to 1133.85 feet

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Following continual melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir, the water level in Mangla dam was constantly raising swiftly but with a stipulated pace.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1133/85 feet, with live storage of 1.195 MAF against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, official sources told APP here on Wednesday.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir reported on Wednesday as 47500 cusecs with the outflows of 40000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Tuesday as under : The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 61500 cusecs and Outflows 61500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 35800 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 46700 cusecs and Outflow 46700, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 47500 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 30500 cusecs and Outflows 11500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 75000 cusecs and Outflows 71300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 90000 cusecs and Outflows 90000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 90800 cusecs and Outflows 82000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 71400 cusecs and Outflows 60100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 57100 cusecs and Outflows 22900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 21900 cusecs and Outflow 10300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1426.13 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.426 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1133.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.195 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m Wednesday.

