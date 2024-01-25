Water Level In Mangla Dam Continues To Rise As Outflows Remain Low At 100 Cusecs
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:42 PM
AJK-Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The water level in Mangla Dam, the second largest reservoir in the country, continues to rise in a row as the inflows of 4400 cusecs of water were recorded on Thursday.
According to Wapda spokespersons, Mangla Dam is facing a dire situation as outflows remain at only 100 cusecs while inflows have decreased to 4400 cusecs.
Despite the recent snowfall in the Himalayan region, the dam's water level has only risen slightly, causing concern for its live storage capacity.
Mangla Dam Reservoirs (Level and Storage) is minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1159.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.166 MAF, Official sources said.
