Water Level In Mangla Dam, Different Reservoirs Across Country Including AJK Continuously Rise

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 06 (APP):The water level in the country's second-largest AJK-based reservoir Mangla dam is constantly rising as it rose to 1188.00 feet against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 3.617 MAF on Thursday, official sources said.

Talking to APP, the official sources said that at the same time continual rains and melting of glaciers at various sites of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma Barrage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was raising constantly with stipulated normal pace and recorded on Thursday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 219300 cusecs and Outflows 180000 cusecs.

Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 58100 cusecs and Outflows 58100 cusecs.

Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 225000 cusecs and Outflow 225000.

Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 57600 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs.

Chenab at Marala: Inflows 78800 cusecs and Outflows 54300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 231500 cusecs and Outflows 224000 cusecs.

Chashma: Inflows: 247100 cusecs and Outflows 215000 cusecs.

Taunsa: Inflows 207900 cusecs and Outflows 187500 cusecs.

Guddu: Inflows 186200 cusecs and Outflows 146100 cusecs.

Sukkur: Inflows 140200 cusecs and Outflows 85300 cusecs.

Kotri: Inflows 46100 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs.

Trimmu: Inflows 28700 cusecs and Outflow 12300 cusecs.

Panjnad: Inflows 26300 cusecs and Outflows 11400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1513.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.825 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.617 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.150 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.

