Water Level In Mangla Dam Goes Down

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov. 20: (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Nov, 2023) Besides the seasonal production of electricity, the stipulated discharge of water from the country’s second largest Mangla dam is underway as the water level in the reservoir fall to 1185.20 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.462 MAF on Monday.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1188.85 feet after discharge of 56.80 feet of water from the reservoir.

At present 3.462 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir, media wing of WAPDA told APP.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 5400 cusecs with outflows of 32000 cusecs of water from the dam on Monday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Monday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24100 cusecs and Outflows 42000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflow 14800, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows 32000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 52500 cusecs and Outflows 46000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 44400 cusecs and Outflows 44000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 44800 cusecs and Outflows 44800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 48900 cusecs and Outflows 41900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 42100 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6600 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 15900 cusecs and Outflow 4400 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 13000 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1506.92 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.495 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1185.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.462 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.076 MAF.

