Water level in Mangla Dam is continually decline as seasonal discharge of water from reservoir underway

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Besides the seasonal scheduled stipulated power generation, the discharge of water from the country’s second-largest Mangla Dam is underway reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1181.70 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.267 MAF on Friday.

As a result of the continual due inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in the country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1181.70 feet after discharge of 60.30 feet of water from the reservoir.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir, official sources told APP here.

At present 3.267 million acre-feet (MAF) water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA said.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 6200 cusecs with outflows of 30000 cusecs of water from the dam on Friday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained on Friday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22800 cusecs and Outflows 42000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6900 cusecs and Outflows 6900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflow 12900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 6200 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 58200 cusecs and Outflows 51700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 45300 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 51200 cusecs and Outflows 44100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 41700 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 7100 cusecs and Outflows 1200 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 15800 cusecs and Outflow 6300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 4600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1503.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.340 MAF; Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1181.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.267 MAF; Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.070 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m. on Friday.