Water level in Mangla Dam reduces as seasonal discharge of water from fully-climaxed

Besides the seasonal power generation, the stipulated seasonal discharge of water from the country’s second biggest Mangla dam is in full swing as the water level in the reservoir fallen to 1188.85 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.664 MAF on Thursday

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Besides the seasonal power generation, the stipulated seasonal discharge of water from the country’s second biggest Mangla dam is in full swing as the water level in the reservoir fallen to 1188.85 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.664 MAF on Thursday.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1188.85 feet after discharge of 53.15 feet of water from the reservoir by Thursday.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Thursday.

At present 3.664 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir, media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 8200 cusecs with outflows of same 32000 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Thursday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24400 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8200 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 15100 cusecs and Outflow 15100, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8200 cusecs and Outflows 32000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows 3000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 58700 cusecs and Outflows 52200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 46000 cusecs and Outflows 46000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 53300 cusecs and Outflows 47700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 52600 cusecs and Outflows 45600 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 36000 cusecs and Outflows 7600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6800 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 19800 cusecs and Outflow 8300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 12500 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1509.86 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.640 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.664 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.