Water level in Mangla dam reservoirs rises to 1151.70 feet

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) : Water-level in the AJK-based Country's second largest reservoir Mangla dam was constantly rising, the water rose to 1151.70 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 1.846 MAF on Tuesday.

On Wednesday last (June 14, 2023), the water level in Mangla dam was recorded at 1140.70 feet with live storage of 1.426 MAF.

At the same time continual rains and melting of glaciers at various sites of the upper reaches, the water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising - as the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK- based Mangla dam besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was raising constantly with stipulated normal pace and recorded on Tuesday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 164400 cusecs and Outflows 120000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 65800 cusecs and Outflows 65800 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 174800 cusecs and Outflow 174800, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 51800 cusecs and Outflows 29800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 128800 cusecs and Outflows 123800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 158300 cusecs and Outflows 155000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 141600 cusecs and Outflows 124400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 105400 cusecs and Outflows 84200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 68200 cusecs and Outflows 27100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 17200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflow 7500 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1460.22 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.436 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1151.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.846 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.037 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m. on Tuesday.