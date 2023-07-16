Water level in Mangla dam rises to 1204 feet

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 16 (APP):The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1204 feet, with live storage of 4.617 MAF against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet reported on Sunday.

According to official sources, the inflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla Reservoir were reported as 56200 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river's inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country was Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 158700 cusecs and Outflows 180000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 40700 cusecs and Outflows 40700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 199400 cusecs and Outflow 199400, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 56200 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 77200 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.

Whereas, Jinnah Barrage Inflows 209300 cusecs and Outflows 201300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 213600 cusecs and Outflows 200000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 190000 cusecs and Outflows 172000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 185800 cusecs and Outflows 146500 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 137700 cusecs and Outflows 82000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 76400 cusecs and Outflows 33800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 37800 cusecs and Outflow 24500 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 55100 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs.

The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were, Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1514.93 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.898 Million-acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1204.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.617 MAF and Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.117 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m. On Sunday.