Water level in Mangla Dam rises to its maximum level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) , Aug 16 (APP):Water level in the Mangla dam which was recorded on Wednesday reached very close to its stipulated maximum level.

According to the official sources the water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1241.30 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 7.299 MAF and the minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of Jhelum River to the reservoir at Mangla were reported 38700 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the reservoir Wednesday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 232600 cusecs and Outflows 225100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 42000 cusecs and Outflows 42000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 288300 cusecs and Outflow 288300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 38700 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 74300 cusecs and Outflows 54300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 259900 cusecs and Outflows 251900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 277300 cusecs and Outflows 256100 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 236200 cusecs and Outflows 217200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 214800 cusecs and Outflows 183200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 186600 cusecs and Outflows 131400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 173400 cusecs and Outflows 132900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 55200 cusecs and Outflow 41600 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 70300 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs.

The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were, Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1549.28 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.768 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1241.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.299 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday.