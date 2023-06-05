Water level in Mangla Dam rose to 1132.90 feet on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) : As a result of the continual melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir the water level in Mangla dam was constantly raising rapidly but at a normal pace.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1132.90 feet, with live storage of 1.164 MAF against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet on Monday, official sources told APP here on Monday night.

On Sunday, June 03 the water level in the reservoir was recorded at 1131.70 feet which rose by about one foot during the last 24 hours.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were reported as 55,500 cusecs with the outflows of 35,400 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Sunday as under : Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 58,700 cusecs and Outflows 57,300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 36,400 cusecs and Outflows 36,400 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 48,400 cusecs and Outflow 48,400, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 55,500 cusecs and Outflows 35,400 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 30,400 cusecs and Outflows 11,500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 84100 cusecs and Outflows 78100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 92400 cusecs and Outflows 93000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 89600 cusecs and Outflows 80900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 73000 cusecs and Outflows 62300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 55000 cusecs and Outflows 21600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 18900 cusecs and Outflow 10300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1426.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.426 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1132.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.164 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.100 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m